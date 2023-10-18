Oaye Luta Okolakiciye partners with RCAS for counseling initiative

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A memorandum of understanding was approved Tuesday night by the Rapid City Area School Board with an organization providing culturally responsive counseling.

The organization, Oaye Luta Okolakiciye, will work alongside the district to provide Native American middle school students with an outlet to learn more about their cultural identity through the use of talking circles that will focus on Lakota-based trauma-informed somatic counseling, along with connecting students and families to other support services.

“The way our program works, we focus on the trauma and the abuses that are really holding back the individual from being who they are. So, we are reconnecting our traditional values and enhancing identity development to be that person intended,” explained Oaye Luta Okolakiciye executive director Gene Tyon. “The issues that we’re facing at the poverty level seem to multiply.”

With the approval of the memorandum Tuesday night, OLO will be responsible for providing mentors for the students who participate in the talking circles, providing the funds necessary to support the collaboration, providing oversight of OLO program staff, and supporting the behavioral health and well-being of the students participating.

“We’ll get to the root of that through our ceremonies, through our therapeutic sessions, and through our talking circle support group, and this really helps the individual to connect, to reconnect, and to let go of some of that trauma,” explained Tyon. “Not only do we work with the student, but we also work with the parent, grandparent, guardian, and other adults in the family and provide resources for them.”

If you are interested in learning more about the organization, you can head to the Oaye Luta Okolakiciye website to fill out an application or call (605) 716-0310.

