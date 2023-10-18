Home explosion in Humboldt

House explosion in Humboldt
House explosion in Humboldt(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A home near Humboldt caught on fire after an explosion Wednesday morning.

UPDATE

Multiple neighbors from the Humboldt area are saying they heard a loud noise around 5 a.m. They said the noise sounded like a gunshot directly outside their home.

PREVIOUSLY

According to Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby near 261st Street and 455th Avenue near Humboldt saw the incident and called first responders shortly after 7 a.m.

Phillips said an explosion in the home turned into a fire. There were individuals inside the house at the time and Phillips said they were treated on-scene and taken by helicopter to a local hospital, but could not give much more detail.

“We’ll release more information when we can make contact with the family and be able to...the scene right now is very difficult to maneuver,” said Captain Phillips while on the scene.

Crews are working to get the fire out and then will investigate the cause of the explosion.

Multiple agencies assisted the Sheriff’s Office in the response, including Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue, Colton Fire and Rescue, Hartford Area Fire and Rescue, Humboldt Fire, Minnehaha County Emergency Management and Game, Fish and Parks.

This is a developing story. Dakota News Now will provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State minimum wage to increase Jan. 1
Female Correction Facility prints.
Rapid City is soon to be home to the second South Dakota women’s prison
Hope Center, aiding Rapid City's homeless for 12 years, will close its doors due to...
After 12 years of serving the Rapid City community, the Hope Center will close its doors
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
Best Buy announced all DVD sales will come to a stop by the end of the 2023 holiday season.
DVDs will soon be a thing of the past

Latest News

BHSU Professors, Dr. Urla Marcus and Dr. Rosie Sprague. Both share about their newest...
COVID-19 lowers Native American life expectancy, alarms BHSU professors
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
Fossils at the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research in Hill City.
Black Hills Institute expands Hill City museum
Nanette Allen has dedicated an hour of her time every other month to make sure her town has...
Gillette woman nominated for the National Blood Donation Hall of Fame