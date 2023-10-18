COVID-19 lowers Native American life expectancy, alarms BHSU professors

BHSU Professors, Dr. Urla Marcus and Dr. Rosie Sprague. Both share about their newest documentary.
By Keith Grant
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - COVID-19 shortened Native American life expectancy by 6.5 years. This was alarming for two Black Hills State University Center for American Indian Studies professors. The two professors, Dr. Urla Marcus and Dr. Rosie Sprague worried about the elders’ health and future and interviewed them to preserve their wisdom.

The documentary “Howasteya Oyuspapi: Capturing Their Good Voices,” features six elders from South Dakota reservations. The six elders are John Eagle Shield, Sr. (Hunkpapa Lakota/Standing Rock Sioux Tribe), Duane Hollow Horn Bear (Sicangu Lakota/Rosebud Sioux Tribe), Jerome Kills Small (Oglala Lakota/Oglala Sioux Tribe), A. Gay Kingman (Lakota/Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe), Faith Spotted Eagle (Ihanktonwan/Oceti Sakowin), and Beverly Stabber Warne (Oglala Lakota/Oglala Sioux Tribe).

Check out this link to watch the 45-minute documentary.

For more information check out the interview with Dr. Marcus and Dr. Sprague above.

