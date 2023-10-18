Cooking with Eric - Cincinnati Chili

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Like with barbecue, recipes for chili can be regional and cultural.

If that truly is the case, folks from Cincinnati, Ohio love sweet and tangy. And I think you’ll love the flavors of this chili.

First, brown a pound of ground beef with a diced onion. Drain any excess grease. Then, add 3 ounces tomato paste and 2 tablespoons chili powder. Add a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce and 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar. Add 1 rounded teaspoon of brown sugar and 1 teaspoon salt, You’re not done yet - then add a half teaspoon of cumin and a half teaspoon of cinnamon. Sprinkle in 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg or cardamom and 1/8 teaspoon allspice. And then add an eigth teaspoon of ground cloves. Two more things: add a bay leaf and a small, 1-ounce bar of dark chocolate.

Stir to combine, then add 2 cups water; stir and bring to a boil, then cover and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes until thickened and flavors are well-combined.

