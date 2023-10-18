Calamity Jane solidifies her seat in Deadwood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Tuesday, a new statue was placed at Outlaw Square in Deadwood, honoring a well-known frontierswoman.

Calamity Jane was a colorful character throughout the Black Hills, known for her gun skills, her relationship with Wild Bill Hickok, and her involvement with caring for sick kids in the community. After Hickok’s death in 1876, Calamity Jane stayed in Deadwood, and when the smallpox epidemic hit the town, she helped take care of those who were sick with the disease.

“She had done a lot of things within the city. She was known for her drinking but also very friendly to children and other adults. She spent a lot of time in saloons and things like that,” said Mike Johnson, chair of Legends of Deadwood, which is putting statues around the town.

The city plans to unveil more statues in the coming years, including Seth Bullock and W.E. Adams.

