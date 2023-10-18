Calamity Jane solidifies her seat in Deadwood

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Madison Newman
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Tuesday, a new statue was placed at Outlaw Square in Deadwood, honoring a well-known frontierswoman.

Calamity Jane was a colorful character throughout the Black Hills, known for her gun skills, her relationship with Wild Bill Hickok, and her involvement with caring for sick kids in the community. After Hickok’s death in 1876, Calamity Jane stayed in Deadwood, and when the smallpox epidemic hit the town, she helped take care of those who were sick with the disease.

“She had done a lot of things within the city. She was known for her drinking but also very friendly to children and other adults. She spent a lot of time in saloons and things like that,” said Mike Johnson, chair of Legends of Deadwood, which is putting statues around the town.

The city plans to unveil more statues in the coming years, including Seth Bullock and W.E. Adams.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State minimum wage to increase Jan. 1
Albany Farms in Belle Fourche.
More than 250 more jobs will be available in Belle Fourche because of Albany Farms
Female Correction Facility prints.
Rapid City is soon to be home to the second South Dakota women’s prison
Nevaeh Braveheart's family and friends gather for her first anniversary.
Family seeks justice for hit-and-run victim
Two areas in the Black Hills that are popular target shooting sites, will close temporarily for...
Forest Service temporarily closes popular shooting areas

Latest News

WAVI members honor first responders
The Pack Mule Hill City grocery store.
New specialty grocery store in Hill City boosts local economy
Mr. Liquor is building a new store on the Highway 16 Bypass (Catron Boulevard), near the Walmart.
South Rapid City continues to grow
South Dakota Mines hosts South Dakota an innovation expo.
South Dakota Mines hosts Innovation Expo