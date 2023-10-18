Black Hills Institute expands Hill City museum

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The owner of The Black Hills Institute of Geological Research made the announcement last week that the museum is expanding. Peter Larson recently acquired the property neighboring the existing building.

The museum owners have long harbored a vision of expanding and enhancing their establishment. While they’ve been engaged in selling fossils and replicas to educational institutions worldwide, their specimens have been carefully preserved for the museum’s gradual development. Over the coming year, the plan is to commence construction in different phases by acquiring and redeveloping the adjacent property.

“We have people who come from all over the world to see Black Hills Institute and the fossils we have here, and it’s going to get even bigger. It’s going to be even more of a destination. We’re going to put our original T. Rex, Duffy, on display. Duffy is a sub-adult, and it’s named after Patrick Duffy, who was the institute’s lawyer during the Sue trial. That’s going to be very exciting to give South Dakota and Hill City its very own T. Rex that will be a long-term, permanent resident,” said The Black Hills Institute paleontologist and science communicator Alexander Ruger.

Larson hopes to break ground in 2025 on a facility that will increase the size of the museum’s exhibition space five-fold. The new building will open under the museum’s new name, the Black Hills Museum of Natural Science at Black Hills Institute.

