Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An EasyJet flight was canceled and its passengers had to disembark after someone reportedly pooped on the airplane’s bathroom floor.

The Sunday night flight from a Spanish island to the London area had already been delayed by several hours.

A passenger said cleaners came on board, and passengers stayed in their seats during the deep clean. Video captured the captain then announcing they would have to get off the plane.

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning. The airline says it provided hotel accommodations and would reimburse people who booked their own.

A special flight was scheduled for the next day to take passengers home.

The airline said the safety and well-being of its customers and crew is its highest priority.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State minimum wage to increase Jan. 1
Albany Farms in Belle Fourche.
More than 250 more jobs will be available in Belle Fourche because of Albany Farms
Female Correction Facility prints.
Rapid City is soon to be home to the second South Dakota women’s prison
Nevaeh Braveheart's family and friends gather for her first anniversary.
Family seeks justice for hit-and-run victim
Hope Center, aiding Rapid City's homeless for 12 years, will close its doors due to...
After 12 years of serving the Rapid City community, the Hope Center will close its doors

Latest News

Fossils at the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research in Hill City.
Black Hills Institute expands Hill City museum
Nanette Allen has dedicated an hour of her time every other month to make sure her town has...
Gillette woman nominated for the National Blood Donation Hall of Fame
RCAS Board greenlights culturally inclusive counseling for middle school students.
Oaye Luta Okolakiciye partners with RCAS for counseling initiative
Stevens High School to enhance classroom door lock security with a $60K grant from the South...
Stevens High School receives homeland security grant for classroom safety
FILE - A makeshift memorial sits near the side of a street, Jan 13, 2022, in Houston, next to a...
Brawl in courtroom as murdered girl’s family tries to attack her killer after guilty plea