Windy and cooler for Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strong winds are expected overnight. Gusts will range from 50 to 60 mph, especially closer to the morning hours. Low temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s across the region. A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of western South Dakota until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Plenty of sunshine will be around Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s across the region and it will remain windy. Gusts to 50 mph are likely through the day, with weakening winds into the afternoon hours. Clouds will move into the area during the afternoon hours.

Sunny skies are expected Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be warmer, with highs in the 70s for many. Expect breezy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph at times both days.

Temperatures remain mild over the weekend as highs will be in the 60s to near 70°. Cooler air will move in next week with highs falling into the 50s by the middle of the week and 40s toward the end of the week. Showers will be possible at times.

