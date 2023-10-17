Rapid City is soon to be home to the second South Dakota women’s prison

The a new female prison will be located near the Rushmore Crossing shopping area.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City is getting a new modern correctional facility. It will be South Dakota’s second prison for women.

The secretary for the South Dakota Department of Corrections, Kellie Wasko, said they have been working closely with state legislators to make this happen since 2021.

The new prison will be located near the Rushmore Crossing shopping area, on North Creek Drive between North Valley Drive and Eglin Street.

“Considering the overcrowding in the Department of Corrections right now, this being the second female facility in the state, and make a much safer environment for our females,” Wasko said.

The prison will be a medium security facility, able to help with overflow experienced in the current women’s prison in Pierre. Wasko said transfers would not be possible if the Rapid City prison was minimum security.

“It will have all the current technology that we’re accustomed to seeing, with fencing systems, camera systems, a much more modern facility than typical early 1900 facilities,” Wasko said.

Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller said he’s seen more females in custody in the last five to 10 years.

“A lot of our facilities were built, you know, averaging with that 10 percent female population, but we’re running over 25 percent female population in Pennington County today. I think the prisons are seeing similar numbers. So adding female capacity specifically is definitely a need here in South Dakota,” Mueller said.

The Rapid City Female Correctional Facility, which broke ground Monday, should be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 according to Wasko.

