Mayor Salamun works to push homeless resolution at Monday’s city council meeting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Homelessness is a major issue in Rapid City, with an estimated 499 people, almost half of the state’s entire homeless population.

Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun is working with the Pennington County sheriff and the Rapid City chief of police in hopes of rallying the community to support organizations aimed at reducing homelessness. Salamun hopes this new resolution presented at Monday’s city council meeting will be a step in the right direction.

”What we are doing right now is we’re not only using this time to bring the issue up but to say this is a goal,” said Salamun.

“We want to reduce homelessness in Rapid City. Can everybody agree on that goal? We’re seeing a trend in our community that was moving the wrong directions. We said what can we agree on on an outcome. And that outcome that we hope for and hopefully the community agrees is to reduce homelessness in Rapid City,” the mayor continued.

Salamun believes that change will happen if the community gets on the same page and he is hoping that will happen after being presented at Monday’s meeting and again at Tuesday’s county commission meeting.

