A flower a day keeps the worries away

CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - Tomorrow, Petal it Forward, a nationwide program, will bring smiles to people’s faces, with flowers.

This is how it works; you will be handed two free bouquets from participating florists. You keep one and share the other with someone else, hence the name petal it forward.

In Custer, Jenny’s Floral will partner with members of the Custer Sheriff’s Office and Volunteer Fire Department to give out bouquets.

The Society of American Florists says more than 80% of Americans report that giving and receiving flowers makes them happy.

“I think a lot of people, we just get caught up in our lives, we get caught up in the news, especially our news right now. So, just kind of spreading some smiles, some color. I hope it just brightens someone’s day even for a little bit,” said Carrie Moore, owner of Jenny’s Floral.

Petal it Forward is tomorrow, October 18. Starting at 10 a.m. you can feel the power of flowers at the Custer post office.

