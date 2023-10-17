Fitting student loan repayments into your budget

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Student loan repayments are back, making some former students wonder how they’ll be able to keep on top of bills, while also paying back those loans.

Federal student loans began accruing interest on Sept. 1, and unless you recently graduated, payments are due this month. If this if your first student loan payment, it might be hard to figure out how to afford those payments while keeping up on other necessary bills.

“I would say they really need to sit down and do a budget, and if they are unfamiliar with how to do a budget, then they need to ask for help,” says Bonnie Spain, executive director for Consumer Credit Counseling Services of the Black Hills.

“Literally say ‘how is the payment going to fit into my schedule, and what changes do I need to make,’ because there are things that we can change in our budget. Sometimes we need to curtail some expenses, sometimes just reduce some of them and sometimes we need to look at additional ways to find additional income,” Spain added.

The federal student aid website offers some programs that can help people figure out how to afford those monthly payments.

“The government has a website with a loan calculator that people can see how much I will have to repay. So, if you know what the payments are going to be then you go back then you look at your budget, ‘how am I going to fit that in’, that’s what you want to do,” Spain continued.

Spain says if someone is able to pay more than the minimum on their loans, they should, adding that paying off those loans as fast as possible is the best thing you can do for your credit.

