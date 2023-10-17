Animal shelters overwhelmed as more pets are abandoned

Animal shelter overpopulation has workers concerned.(Adrian Carbajal)
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Roughly 6.5 million animals enter shelters each year but only about half are adopted.

Animal shelters around the country are feeling the pressure as intake levels are increasing. Officials say there are a multitude of reasons affecting this rise.

“We’re seeing a lot of people move and they can’t have animals where they’re moving to,” said Jerry Steinley, executive director of the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

“So those are coming here. We’re seeing people who can’t rent with animals, so those are coming here. We’re also seeing a lot of cats, there’s a lot of cats here in Rapid City. So, we’re seeing litters coming in from feral colonies and things like that that are problems.”

Despite the variety of different problems that lead to high intake levels at animal shelters, the organization believes there is one simple answer.

“I’ll tell you what, if you want to solve this problem spay, neuter,” said Steinley. “That’s the first thing you can do. Spay neuter, spay neuter. Tell your friends if they haven’t done it, do it.”

Steinley also said COVID-19 played a role in this increase as animals weren’t being spayed and neutered leading to an influx that will most likely take another decade to even out. Anyone at home thinking about dropping off an animal should first think about family members or friends who may be able to take the animal.

