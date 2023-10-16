Warm again Tuesday, but changes to follow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are mostly clear overnight and it will remain mild for many. Lows will be in the 40s to near 50°.

Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the 70s for much of the area. Temperatures will be cooler, in the 60s north and west of the Black Hills. The day starts out with plenty of sunshine, but it will become partly cloudy into the afternoon. Winds will increase later in the afternoon and evening hours. A few showers will be possible for parts of Wyoming, Montana and northwest South Dakota.

Windy conditions will be present on Wednesday with gusts of 50 mph or higher possible. Temperatures will be cooler with highs ranging from the 50s to the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunshine returns Thursday with temperatures climbing back into the 60s and 70s. It will be breezy as a few gusts will reach 40 mph at times. Abundant sunshine sticks around for Friday with highs back in the 70s for much of the area.

The weekend is going to be mild. Highs will be in the 60s for many with a few 70s possible on Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Temperatures remain mild on Monday with a high near 60°, but it will cool off for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.