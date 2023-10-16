South Dakota unified judicial system issues FY2023 annual report

South Dakota Capitol in Pierre.
South Dakota Capitol in Pierre.(Dakota News Now)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Unified Judicial System has issued its FY2023 Annual Report, which encompasses the work of the South Dakota Supreme Court, circuit courts, magistrate courts, and the State Court Administrator’s Office between July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

The Supreme Court of South Dakota is the highest court in the state. It is the final authority on interpreting and applying the law in South Dakota. The trial courts in South Dakota are called circuit courts and include magistrate courts. These courts handle both criminal cases and civil lawsuits. The State Court Administrator’s Office provides administrative support and assistance to the judiciary in South Dakota.

“While this Annual Report distills 12 months of court activity into pages of tables and graphs, it is not done so without a recognition as to what this report truly represents. Each number signifies a person and how the South Dakota court system directly impacted that person’s life,” said South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen. “The Unified Judicial System and its judicial officers and employees strive to ensure the fair and impartial administration of the law in every matter that comes before us.”

For more information, contact Alisa Bousa, Unified Judicial System public information officer, at 605-773-2031 or alisa.bousa@ujs.state.sd.us.

KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two areas in the Black Hills that are popular target shooting sites, will close temporarily for...
Forest Service temporarily closes popular shooting areas
State minimum wage to increase Jan. 1
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Uhre found guilty of two of three simple assault charges
Pine Ridge man convicted of three counts of first-degree murder
Albany Farms in Belle Fourche.
More than 250 more jobs will be available in Belle Fourche because of Albany Farms

Latest News

Scott Larson has just been named the Director of Athletics at Black Hills State University on...
BHSU's newly named athletic director Scott Larson says investing in student athletic experience is priority
Students awarded the Make a Difference scholarship at Black Hills State are giving back to the community
Gus was voted this weeks cutest pet of the week.
Cutest pet of the week: Gus
Candidates in the 2024 election may be casting ballots that look different than usual.
Majority of Americans now support third party options