Mother accused of killing daughter

The father called 911, police in Modesto, California, said. (Source: KMAX/KOVR/CNN)
By KMAX/KOVR stafff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MODESTO, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - A California mother is behind bars following the death of her own daughter.

Police said the mom killed the girl inside their Modesto apartment over the weekend.

Another child was inside the apartment at the time of the incident but was not hurt, police said.

It was the father who made the 911 call just after 12:30 Saturday afternoon, claiming his wife killed their daughter.

“We have an rp on the line, unintelligible, saying their their wife killed their daughter,” the 911 dispatcher said. “Dad is saying that his daughter is 11-44. Mom still inside, sounds like it was a knife wound?”

When police arrived at the Crown Ridge Apartments on Scenic Drive, they found a young girl dead inside one of the units.

Police said they arrested Mina Nazari for murder.

Modesto police have not released the girl’s age or details about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Experts said the whole family should seek out professional help as they try to process the indescribable loss.

According to the National Children’s Alliance, in 2021, over 1,8000 children died from abuse and neglect in the U.S.

Licensed marriage and family therapist Kalene Kahn talked about how a family processes this type of trauma, particularly for the young child still inside that home following the apparent homicide.

“When someone goes through trauma, they are carrying around a nervous system now that just feels unsafe at any or all times. So really, it’s the family flooding that child’s nervous system with ‘Hey, you’re safe,’” she said.

And Kahn said it’s not the children who also may need help.

“For anybody who is supporting a child going through trauma ... find support for yourself, too,” she said.

With the right support, the pain wont go away, but it can be something they can cope with, Kahn said.

“It’s something you’ll carry for your lifetime. It doesn’t mean it’s going to be intense, overwhelming waves that drown you every day,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State minimum wage to increase Jan. 1
Two areas in the Black Hills that are popular target shooting sites, will close temporarily for...
Forest Service temporarily closes popular shooting areas
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Uhre found guilty of two of three simple assault charges
Pine Ridge man convicted of three counts of first-degree murder
Family of hit-and-run victim offers reward for information.
Family of hit and run victim offers reward for information

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Several earthquakes shook the far northern coast region of California early Monday, but...
Several earthquakes shake far north coast region of California but no harm reported
FILE - This photo shows a sign of Rite Aid on its store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2023. Rite...
Major US pharmacy chain Rite Aid files for bankruptcy
The victim said his teacher put duct tape over his mouth from ear to ear in the middle of class...
Teacher accused of taping student’s mouth shut in class charged with child abuse, authorities say
According to Brentwood, New Hampshire, police, a driver was pulled over for speeding while...
Police officers drop off DoorDash order after pulling over delivery driver