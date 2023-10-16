A mostly sunny and warmer start to the workweek.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The entire week will feature above normal temperatures and mostly dry conditions.

Today and Tuesday will be warmer as high pressure aloft builds overhead. We’ll see 60s today, and 70s on Tuesday.

A cold front races through the northern plains Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, bringing gusty northwest winds but just slightly cooler temperatures. The main low pressure system associated with this front will pass well north of us, but there could be a few stray showers in northwest South Dakota Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Temperatures will mostly be in the 50s and 60s for highs Wednesday, but will rebound into the 70s late this week.

