More than 250 more jobs will be available in Belle Fourche because of Albany Farms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ramen noodle prices skyrocketed during the pandemic because of the high demand for long-lasting shelf-stable food. Easy dishes like noodles were in short supply.

One Belle Fourche-based Ramen supplier is looking to change the industry by making sure this type of shortage does not happen again in the US.

Albany Farms in Belle Fourche was founded by Bill Saller who wanted the United States to never be in short supply of a staple food. He said he believes ramen can be made the best right here in South Dakota.

Saller said thanks to an idea scribbled on a restaurant napkin nearly 10 years ago, now more than 50 jobs have been created in Belle Fourche after the team said they found the perfect location for wheat access.

“The best wheat in the world happens to be in this area. From where we’re out now, all the way up north. Other places in the world don’t have that. Even in the country, so we feel like we’re in the right place,” Saller said.

The production manager, Randy Brown said he sees the business creating many opportunities for the area.

“I recommend anybody who wants to come on board and learn new things, especially something like this where you’re getting on the ground floor, you know helping become part of something big, you know, and watching it grow every day, and you know watching the employees grow. It’s very rewarding I would say,” Brown said.

All of this is possible with a staff of about 50 people but with a second line ready to be used they still need about five times the workers according to Albany Farms’ communications manager.

“The reason we are here is our employees,” Saller said.

“It’s been filled with many challenges. You know, weather, supply chain, and those different things. But we preserved and we’re at the point we’re at now which is very exciting,” Saller said.

The communications manager said all current team members are from the northern Black Hills primarily Belle Fourche and Spearfish.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.