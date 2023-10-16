Majority of Americans now support third party options

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At the beginning of the week, Robert Kennedy Jr. announced that he would no longer be seeking the Democratic nomination and would instead run as an independent. This change comes as more studies are coming out showing Americans are more open to the idea of a third-party candidate.

A recent Gallup Poll found that all political demographics are more open to the idea of a third-party candidate.

Independents are generally the most open to an alternate choice and that stayed true with this poll but surprisingly, a majority of registered Republicans also support a third-party choice.

That Gallup poll found 58% of Republicans asked would support a third party choice if given the chance. This number is about 13% higher than it was around this time last year.

One analyst says the reason for this shift can likely be attributed to political polarization.

”A growing dissatisfaction that people have with both Republicans and Democrats for different reasons. The parties are shifting in their platforms and the divisiveness is causing a forge that is going straight to the independent voters,” said Raven Harrison, a political analyst.

For now, it seems like this division could continue to push people toward other options but the results on election day will give us the final indicator of where people’s hearts lie.

