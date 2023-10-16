Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery

Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – A lucky Alabama man has won big in the Florida Lottery.

Gary Thomas paid $5 for his scratch-off ticket at Lotto Discount Liquor in Campbellton, Florida, near the Alabama border.

Instead of opting for the prize of $150,000 a year for life, Thomas chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,440,000.

Thomas claimed his check at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

Thomas said he couldn’t believe his good fortune and that “it’s still sinking in.”

