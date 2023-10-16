It’s curtain call for the Belle Fourche Area Community Theater

Members of the Belle Fourche Area Community Theater will perform House on Haunted Hill to put a...
Members of the Belle Fourche Area Community Theater will perform House on Haunted Hill to put a scary end to their 2023 season.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KOTA) - Members of the Belle Fourche Area Community Theater are ready to take their final bow for the 2023 season.

The theater wraps up with a spooktacular showing of the House on Haunted Hill, just in time for Halloween.

The play is set in the late 1950s and brings together a cast of eccentric characters to spend the evening in a haunted house.

While some people might be familiar with the movie, the play still brings some surprising scares for the audience.

Despite the 2023 season for the Belle Fourche Area Community Theater ending earlier than usual, members are already at work putting together shows for next year.

“We have several shows lined up and we can announce now our summer show for 2024 will be Murder on the Orient Express,” said Derek Olson, executive director for the Belle Fourche Area Community Theater.

House on Haunted Hill opens this weekend on Oct. 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 22 at 3 p.m.

Tickets for the play can be purchased here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two areas in the Black Hills that are popular target shooting sites, will close temporarily for...
Forest Service temporarily closes popular shooting areas
State minimum wage to increase Jan. 1
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Uhre found guilty of two of three simple assault charges
Pine Ridge man convicted of three counts of first-degree murder
Albany Farms in Belle Fourche.
More than 250 more jobs will be available in Belle Fourche because of Albany Farms

Latest News

Encouraging all ages of people to care about their spine health and take a step in the right...
3 health facilities come together for spine symposium
South Dakota retailers welcome hunters
Scott Larson has just been named the Director of Athletics at Black Hills State University on...
BHSU’s new athletic director Scott Larson says investing in student athletic experience is priority
South Dakota Capitol in Pierre.
South Dakota unified judicial system issues FY2023 annual report