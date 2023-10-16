Family seeks justice for hit-and-run victim

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A moment of solemn silence and a candlelit procession was held on Lacrosse Street Saturday evening, marking the first anniversary since the tragic hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of 14-year-old Niveah Braveheart last October.

Jordan Hare was accused of the hit and run of Niveah Braveheart in 2022, fleeing the scene, and attempting to clean his vehicle afterward. However, he has not yet been convicted.

“I have mixed emotions because it’s taken this long, you know, to get justice for her. It hurts a lot because I just want the man held responsible who did this to my daughter. And it breaks my heart that it’s still continuing this long, you know,” said Niveah Braveheart’s mother, Heather Bettelyoun.

Niveah Braveheart’s family shared that a jury trial is scheduled from Oct. 23-27. They remain hopeful that justice will finally be served for Niveah.

“She was really outgoing, played basketball, and she was really nice. She was sweet, really quiet, and respectful, just really loving and helpful. She was just the nicest person you could meet; she never bothered anybody; she always helped everyone,” said Bettelyoun.

Bettelyoun had initially ordered a headstone, hoping it would be ready before her memorial walk, but due to unexpected delays, they proceeded with the walk in her memory with family and friends.

