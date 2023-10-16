Dolly Parton will perform at halftime of the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game

FILE - Country music legend Dolly Parton will be performing at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys...
FILE - Country music legend Dolly Parton will be performing at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game.(Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dolly Parton is pitching in to help the Salvation Army this Thanksgiving.

The country music legend will be performing at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game.

It’s part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle kick-off fundraiser.

Parton will ring the traditional Salvation Army holiday bell to jump-start the holiday giving season.

Cowboy fans are also hoping her performance will help them overcome a run of bad luck.

Last year’s performance by the Jonas Brothers lifted them to a 7-2 record when big stars perform at halftime.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two areas in the Black Hills that are popular target shooting sites, will close temporarily for...
Forest Service temporarily closes popular shooting areas
State minimum wage to increase Jan. 1
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Uhre found guilty of two of three simple assault charges
Pine Ridge man convicted of three counts of first-degree murder
Albany Farms in Belle Fourche.
More than 250 more jobs will be available in Belle Fourche because of Albany Farms

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Scott Larson has just been named the Director of Athletics at Black Hills State University on...
BHSU’s new athletic director Scott Larson says investing in student athletic experience is priority
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Judge imposes narrow gag order on Trump in 2020 election case
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Oct. 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court leaves in place a court victory for PETA over North Carolina’s ag-gag law
Shots were fired at a Kirkwood, Missouri, elementary school trunk-or-treat event on Sunday.
Former prosecutor’s son in custody after shots fired at trunk-or-treat event, sources say