Cutest pet of the week: Gus

Make sure to submit your pet photo and information for the chance to be voted this weeks cutest furry friend.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week’s cutest pet of the week is Gus. He is a three-year-old orange cat. His fun fact is he loves adventure, playing, and being mischievous. The owner said not to be fooled by his craziness he is the world’s best snuggler when he wants to be.

Make sure to tell us the name of your pet, what kind of animal, the age, and a fun fact.

Furry friends aren’t limited to just cats and dogs, we want to see them all.

To submit your animal for the cutest pet of the week, click here.

