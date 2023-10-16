BHSU’s new athletic director Scott Larson says investing in student athletic experience is priority

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scott Larson has just been named the Director of Athletics at Black Hills State University on September 22, 2023. Former Athletic Director at Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock, Texas, Larson comes to BHS with quite the pedigree. During his tenure at LCU, the athletic department attained three NCAA Division II national championships (women’s basketball along with 20 national championship appearances, cross country, and indoor and outdoor track and field). Baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s golf, and softball combined for 21 South Central Regional appearances since 2015. Larson says he’s excited to be at BHSU because, “At Lubbock Christian, we didn’t have football and so football here at Black Hills State that’s over 100 student-athletes and it’s just different than any other sport.”

President Laurie S. Nichols, President of BHSU says, she’s thrilled to have “Larson and welcomes him and his family to the Yellow Jacket family.” Larson says he believes it is important to invest in student-athletes and help them become all that they can while they are in college. “It’s not just financially with time and programming to become not just the best athletes but people they can be. We are in the people business. We have 18 to 22-year-olds and they are coming to school not just to get an education but to play in their sport and anything we can do to assist in their development is what we want to do, " says Larson.

Larson, an administrator with over two decades of experience oversaw 17 intercollegiate athletic programs which had unprecedented success in competition and the classroom is quite happy with the success of BHSU so far, Football had a big homecoming win over New Mexico Highlands last weekend to move to 4-2 on the season. The Yellow Jackets travel to 14th-ranked Western Colorado for a 1 p.m. kickoff tomorrow. Volleyball has already equaled their win total from last season. The team hosts MSU-Denver on Friday and Colorado Mines on Saturday. Women’s soccer has tripled the number of wins from the 2022 season. The next home match is on Oct. 15 versus CSU-Pueblo. Women’s golf finishes up their season this weekend at MSU-Billings. Triathlon is preparing for the West Regional Qualifier being held Sunday in Springfield, Missouri. Cross country is gearing up for the RMAC Championships on Oct. 21 held in Denver. Rodeo completed its fall slate last weekend.

We invite you to get to know Larson and watch the interview.

