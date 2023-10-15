Travel South Dakota supports tribal tourism through Native American tourism campaign

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) -Travel South Dakota is celebrating the success of its recent Native American Tourism campaign, which is one of several recent efforts to promote tribal tourism across the state.

In partnership with the South Dakota Native Tourism Alliance (SDNTA), the campaign aimed to highlight the essential cultural experiences and stories found within Indigenous communities throughout South Dakota. It was launched on June 1, 2023, and ran through July 31, using video, display, native advertising, and paid social to promote South Dakota’s Native American offerings, history, and culture. The campaign was highly successful, generating 5.6 million impressions, as well as nearly 14,763 hotel and 360 flight bookings.

The campaign was accompanied by the Tribal Nations: Oceti Sakowin Passport, a mobile program that uses gamification to encourage individuals to explore and experience crucial Indigenous stops across the whole state. To learn more about the passport program, visit Travel South Dakota. In addition, Travel South Dakota and the SDNTA have teamed up to publish an updated tribal nations visitor guide. The Guide to Tribal Nations: Oceti Sakowin Homelands includes a map, a brief history of each tribe, and visitor etiquette suggestions, highlighting destinations that provide opportunities to learn more about each tribe. The guide’s content was produced and approved by members of the SDNTA, and it’s available online or in print at Travel South Dakota.

For more information on the Native American Tourism Campaign, Tribal Nations: Oceti Sakowin Passport, or Guide to Tribal Nations: Oceti Sakowin Homelands, please contact Chief Marketing & Creative Officer Mike Gussiaas.

