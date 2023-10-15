Mines volleyball falls in straight sets to MSU Denver

Hardrockers drop their first loss in last five matches
10 PM KOTA Territory News - Saturday
By Andrew Lind
Published: Oct. 15, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Mines volleyball lost in straight sets to No. 7 MSU Denver on Saturday.

The Hardrockers came into Saturday’s match on a four game winning streak, but they weren’t enough for the Roadrunners. Mines is back on the court Tuesday versus Black Hills State in Spearfish.

