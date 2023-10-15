Forest Service temporarily closes popular shooting areas

By Jack Siebold
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two Black Hills National Forest roads will be closed for three days, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The closures on Forest Service roads 366.3 (Beretta Road) and 674 (Johnson Gulch) are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Forest Service employees will be in the area to conduct engineering surveys and timber prep marking.

Because this is a popular place for target shooting, the Forest Service decided it was best, for the safety of the workers, to have the roads closed.

A map of the area and the closure order are posted online.

