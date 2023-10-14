Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department holds annual pancake supper

The Rapid Valley Fire Volunteer Department is warming people up in this cool weather, with their annual pancake supper fundraiser.
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid Valley Fire Volunteer Department is warming people up in this cool weather, with their annual pancake supper fundraiser.

The fundraiser helps the Volunteer Fire Department get new equipment and better protect the firefighters who are out on calls on a daily basis. In years past, the event has been a huge success and is expected to have over a thousand people this evening. The fire department stresses the importance of getting the community out to the station every year.

“For the Rapid Valley area this is the one event in the year where the whole community can come together at our fire station and people from the community can talk to one another,” said Assistant Chief Hunter Vissia. “To experience the firefighters and see what we’re all about. It’s just really important that everyone comes because we got lots of pancakes and lots of happy firemen that want to see the community that we serve.”

With the amount of people expected in addition to the muddy conditions the fire department is expecting limited parking, so if you plan on making your way out there this evening make sure to head out sooner rather than later.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dupree, SD man is sentenced to 16 years in prison for killing another man along a highway.
Dupree man sentenced to 16 years in prison for murder
Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary continues to preserve Dayton Hyde's dream of protecting horses...
35-year-old Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary continues founder’s legacy preserving dream and protecting horses
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Trial for woman accused of simple assault begins
Smoke from an attack in Gaza.
Rapid City business man worries about his family that are in the midst of the Middle East conflict
Construction crews are ahead of schedule on getting the water main on this street fixed.
Saint Charles Street sinkhole will soon be repaired

Latest News

Family of hit-and-run victim offers reward for information.
Family of hit and run victim offers reward for information
People outside of the Hope Center in Rapid City.
Rapid City and Pennington County leaders work on homeless crisis
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Jury deliberations under way in Connie Lester Uhre assault trial
Camp Abys is open on Friday the 13th.
Fright Fridays: Haunting House at Aby’s