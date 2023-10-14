Rapid City and Pennington County leaders work on homeless crisis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A troubling trend is emerging in Rapid City, an increase in homelessness, especially among young adults.

According to Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun, something has to be done to reverse this trend before the winter.

At the beginning of the year, the number of homeless people in Rapid City was estimated to be 499. That is almost half of the entire homeless population in South Dakota. A January 2023 count from South Dakota Housing reveals 1,282 people were homeless in the state when the count was done.

“This is a shared objective, a shared goal, and what we hope is it’s not just for the city of Rapid City or the county of Pennington County, but it’s for the community that makes this up because its really about the community,” Salamun said.

There has been an increase of working class younger adults living on the streets. Salamun ties that to an uptick in violence and property crimes in Rapid City.

Next week Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller and Mayor Salamun will ask the city council and county commission for support in getting as many people as possible off the streets.

“This is a call of action for the community, for service providers for stakeholders for community members to get involved. Share their thoughts, share their ideas, and help us build the framework to meet our goal moving forward, which is to reduce homelessness in Rapid City and Pennington County,” Salamun said.

Salamun said in those cases where independent living is not possible there needs to be more options.

“There should be shelters to help people temporarily get back on their feet again. If they’re dealing with substance abuse and addiction, we need to have treatment available for them. If they’re dealing with mental help issues we need to be able to get them the help they need. Those are the paths,” he explained.

The plan is to make sure those struggling in the area with safe housing have options. Mueller said they plan to present their proposal to the city council and county commission next week.

