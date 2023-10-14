Lead City commission considers waste collection contract renewal or bidding process

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Lead City Commission is trying to decide whether to renew its contract with Sander Sanitation or to open it for bid. Residents voiced concerns about missed garbage pickups, schedule inconsistencies, and items left behind by the waste collection service.

Four years ago, Sander Sanitation stood as the sole bidder for waste collection, with their current contract expiring this year. In light of this, the commission has opted to advertise for bids on a four-year waste collection contract, which they plan to award by year’s end.

“They had to learn the routes, and then they adjusted the routes. Then we had COVID, and that caused a little hiccup in the whole situation. But, you know, today they’re working very well, and we expect them to put in a very competitive bid because I believe they want to do it again,” Mayor Ron Everett said.

In their pursuit of the bid, the City of Lead is looking for a combination of excellent service, competitive pricing, and commitment to a long-term partnership.

“Usually, when you have a contract that is that size, $400,000 of taxpayer money, then the prudent thing to do is just go out to bid, make sure that you get the right, I guess, the right service for the taxpayers,” said Everett.

We reached out to Sander Sanitation but have yet to receive a response. The decision on the winning bidder will be announced by late fall.

