Introduction to stamp collecting from one of the best

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are many types of stamp collections says Gene Meyers, a stamp collector for more than 70 years, some are general collections, specialized collections, topical collections, and study collections. Meyers says, that since there are no rules to collecting, you can collect what you like and save your collection in a manner that you like. In addition, there are many other areas for collecting stamps, such as first-day covers, postcards, precancels, plate blocks, etc.

Stamp collection has been around since the middle 1800′s and Meyers has the stamps to prove it. Meyers has some of the original stamps like the penny black dating back to the 1800′s. “After Great Britain printed the first postage stamp, called the penny black and other nations began printing stamps as a way for the government to pay for the cost of moving mail (and make a profit as well), people started to save these little pieces of paper called stamps. We don’t know how many collectors there are in the United States much less in the world. Our national stamp collecting organization, The American Philatelic Society, has about 30,000 members (both in this country as well as some overseas).” Meyers believes it’s a fun hobby but doesn’t see it catching on to the younger generation like back in his day. Meyers says, “Today, it seems that most collectors are senior citizens. It is very difficult to get young people interested in stamps since they have many other things that command their attention.”

Meyers says most collectors start out collecting worldwide stamps (this is a general collection). “As their knowledge and interest sharpen, many will decide to collect a single country or a few countries. Most collectors also come to realize that there are stamps they want but they will never be able to obtain due to scarcity and/or cost. For example, perhaps the most famous US stamp is what we call the “inverted jenny (a 24-cent stamp printed in 1918 with the airplane upside down). There were only 100 of these ever found (one sheet). Today, the value of this stamp is about $850,000 in perfect condition. There are many examples of rare stamps from the rest of the world that are usually out of the price range that the average collector can afford,” says Meyers.

He also says collectors do not collect stamps with the hopes that they will make a profit when it comes time to sell their collection. We collect for the enjoyment of the hobby and for the thrill of the hunt for that one stamp.

