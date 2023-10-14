Household hazardous waste disposal event slated for Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City is once again organizing the popular Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event on Saturday, October 14th, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Central States Fairgrounds. This free event takes place every two years and encourages the public to bring in their household hazardous waste materials for proper disposal. City Solid Waste officials will be present to assist the public with the disposal process. Additionally, staff will be accepting non-perishable food donations for Feeding South Dakota at the event.

In the October 2021 event, a total of 1,127 vehicles passed through the Central States Fair gates, dropping off around 5,000 gallons of waste and toxic material. This amount was double the material collected in 2019. The 2021 event also yielded 3,323 pounds of donated food and $2,505 in cash donations. Feeding South Dakota reported that the food donations provided more than 10,200 meals.

“It’s time to get rid of those chemicals and materials just sitting around the house, garage, and yard. We don’t want these items getting dumped down the drain or disposed of in the environment,” said Solid Waste Outreach Coordinator Ria Hannon. “It’s a great opportunity to get rid of the items and at the same time, help with donations of food for those in need in our community.”

This event is specifically for household items and does not include business or commercial items. Please note that paint will not be accepted at this event. The acceptable items include aerosols, antifreeze, weed killers, herbicides, wood preservatives, paint thinner, kitchen cleaners, spot removers, pool chemicals, stains/varnishes, transmission fluid, pest control chemicals, lawn and garden chemicals, household solvents, and disinfectants. However, items such as paint, ammunition explosives, agricultural chemicals, E-waste, medical waste, lead-acid batteries, tires, and clean or used oil will not be accepted.

For a complete list of acceptable and non-acceptable items and information, visit the Solid Waste Division’s Facebook page, this direct link Household Hazardous Waste - RAPID CITY SOLID WASTE DIVISION (rapidcityrecycles.org) or call 605-355-3496.

