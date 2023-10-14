Friday Night Hike, October 13, pt. 2

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Stevens football scored 21 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as the Raiders fell 35-21 to Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Friday. Stevens is back in action next Thursday versus their city rivals, Rapid City Central.

Other scores from around the region, Central fell to O’Gorman 42-7. Watertown also beat Spearfish 42-7. Stanley County defeated Faith 38-8 and Philip earned a 54-0 victory over White River.

Next week’s edition of the Friday Night Hike will be on Thursday as state playoffs begin in the 9-man ranks as well as in 11B.

