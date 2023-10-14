Family of hit and run victim offers reward for information

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City family is looking for information about the person who killed their loved one, and there is a reward.

Terrance “Big Nation” Little Thunder was known by family and friends as a gentle giant. His loves involved family, basketball, and his motorcycle.

“He may be intimidating by appearance but he had a good heart,” said his aunt Mia Little Thunder. “He just liked to be around a lot of people, a lot of his friends. He enjoyed company.”

A month ago, Sept. 13, Terrance was riding his motorcycle when he was struck by a truck. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The family is in mourning but wants people to remember Terrance for who he was.

“Down to earth good-natured type of guy and always willing to help others,” said aunt Delora Little Thunder. “Even when he didn’t have much for himself he was willing to take what he had and offer it to them.”

The crash was at the intersection of Haines and College Avenue. The driver of the other vehicle took off and the only information known is that it was a white pickup truck that struck him. The community has since come together to offer a reward of $20,000 to anyone who can give information leading to an arrest.

“Hopefully that person who sees this will have a conscience to come forward and say ‘Hey I made a mistake. I ran into someone’s nephew, brother, son,’” said Mia.

“We want justice. The family wants justice for Terry, Nation. That person needs to be held accountable,” said Delora.

There will be a march by the family in coordination with NDN Collective, Saturday, Oct. 21, to honor Terrance. It will be held on Haines and College Avenue where the crash occurred.

