Beautiful autumn weather continues into Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For tonight, chilly temperatures and partly cloudy skies will be in place. Lows this evening could get down to the upper 20s and low 30s for the region.

On Sunday, temperatures will continue to warm up with clouds and a mix of sunshine in the forecast. High temperatures to end the weekend, back in the 50s and low 60s for all. On Monday, the sunshine will continue. High temperatures will get into the 60s and 70s across the area, with above-normal temperatures. Tuesday will be our warmest day, with temperatures likely getting into the low to mid-70s for most.

On Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will start to drop due to our next cold pushing through. This front will likely bring some rain showers to the area, with temperatures failing to get out of the 50s for afternoon high temperatures. Thursday, the sun will be returning and temperatures will stay in the 50s. Breezy conditions are possible on Wednesday and Thursday, especially on the South Dakota Plains. On Friday of next week, temperatures rebound into the 60s for highs with lots of sunshine in the forecast.

