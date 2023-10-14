AAUW provides area scholarships for women through annual used book sale

Creative Arts Building AAUW book sale.
Creative Arts Building AAUW book sale.(KOTA)
By Kristin Kite
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The American Association of United Women begin their used book sale this October at the Central States Fair in the Creative Arts Building.

All proceeds from the book sale will go toward scholarships for women and girls in different chapters of their education.

Dates and times are as follows:

Oct. 20 - 5-7 p.m. (early bird donation price of $10)

Oct. 21 - 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Oct. 22 - 10 a.m. - noon.

AAUW members have laid out more than 30 categories of books to choose from, including fiction, non-fiction, religion, mystery, romance, sports, women’s studies, sci-fi, children’s books, and more.

Hardback books can be purchased for $4 and paperbacks for $1.

Information about scholarships and grants can be found on the AAUW website.

KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of hit-and-run victim offers reward for information.
Family of hit and run victim offers reward for information
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Trial for woman accused of simple assault begins
Pine Ridge man convicted of three counts of first-degree murder
Police spoke with an employee of the business who said an unknown white male had entered the...
Armed robbery at Rapid City casino
Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary continues to preserve Dayton Hyde's dream of protecting horses...
35-year-old Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary continues founder’s legacy preserving dream and protecting horses

Latest News

Lead City commission considers waste collection contract renewal or bidding process
There are many types of stamp collections says Gene Meyers, a stamp collector for more than 70...
Introduction to stamp collecting from one of the best
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Uhre found guilty of two of three simple assault charges
Household hazardous waste disposal event slated for Saturday