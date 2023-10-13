Trial for woman accused of simple assault has begun

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Connie Lester Uhre, one of the owners of the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City, is charged with simple assault, accused of spraying disinfectant in the faces of protesters in the parking lot of the hotel in May of 2022.

Native American activists and their supporters had been holding a demonstration to protest a controversial Facebook comment, in which Uhre claimed that she would “no longer allow” Native Americans at the hotel after a deadly shooting there.

The situation escalated when a white van was allegedly vandalized.

During opening statements at today’s jury trial, Uhre’s attorney claimed that Uhre had initially used a disinfectant spray to clean the vandalized white van.

Uhre’s attorney claims she reported the incident to law enforcement but received no assistance, so she resorted to using Pledge to remove the vandalism.

In their opening statement, prosecutors said Uhre sprayed victims in the face and used fear and intimidation of bodily harm.

The trial continues on Oct. 12.

