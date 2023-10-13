Rapid City School District considers virtual learning on snow days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As temperatures drop and the Black Hills prepare for the first fall-winter storm, the Rapid City School District could possibly handle their snow days differently this year.

According to the RCAS superintendent, the school district can implement virtual learning days as permitted by the State Department of Education. If they anticipate a storm the day before, they will opt for a virtual learning day. She says this year’s calendar is tighter due to an earlier start before Labor Day, and they may need to extend the school year into June if there are numerous snow days.

“We have a certain number of hours we have to complete at each grade level. The state notifies us of that; it’s less at elementary and more at middle and high school. So we have to be careful about watching that we have to verify to the state that we have met at least the minimum number of hours they require,” said Rapid City Area Schools superintendent Nicole Swigart.

She emphasizes that she doesn’t make school cancellation decisions on her own; she collaborates with the weather service and bus drivers to ensure the safety of kids being transported to and from school.

