Pine Ridge man convicted of three counts of first-degree murder

(KOTA)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KOTA) - Elijah West, 26, of Pine Ridge, South Dakota was convicted on three counts of first-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of Jamie Graham, Alma Garneaux, and Michael White Plume.

In January of 2022, West was indicted by a federal grand jury. In the same month, West killed three people by shooting them at a residence near Wounded Knee, South Dakota.

Following a five-day trial, West was convicted by a jury on these charges: First-degree murder, three counts of discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person.

The convictions carry a mandatory sentence of life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine and a $700 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division.

Read More:

Man arraigned on triple homicide

KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dupree, SD man is sentenced to 16 years in prison for killing another man along a highway.
Dupree man sentenced to 16 years in prison for murder
Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary continues to preserve Dayton Hyde's dream of protecting horses...
35-year-old Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary continues founder’s legacy preserving dream and protecting horses
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Trial for woman accused of simple assault begins
Smoke from an attack in Gaza.
Rapid City business man worries about his family that are in the midst of the Middle East conflict
USD alerts campus community to sexual assault

Latest News

Attorney General’s Medicaid fraud control unit leads effort to recoup stolen money
ONEHeart is a 4-acre, college-like campus in Rapid City with a mission to create pathways out...
OneHeart highlights stories of success and new collaborations
It’s almost Halloween and if you are looking for some animal designs to complete your furry...
Dog costumes and more among the 100 vendors at the Fall Marketplace
ONEHeart is a 4-acre, college-like campus in Rapid City with a mission to create pathways out...
Oneheart highlights stories of success and new collaborations