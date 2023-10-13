Oneheart highlights stories of success and new collaborations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - OneHeart is a 4-acre, college-like campus in Rapid City with a mission to create pathways out of poverty for those desiring to thrive. Julie Oberlander, Community Engagement Coordinator discusses the transformation happening on the grounds of the Rapid City location. Oberlander says they provide secure, transitional housing, meet other basic needs (i.e., food, transportation), and offer our unique Transformation Programming so program participants, our “guests” can focus on improving their job skills, life skills, and/or education levels so they have opportunities for upward mobility.”

Campus Highlights/Happenings:

- OneHeart hosted two mini-summits in mid-September. These were half-day events where we welcomed community members to learn more about the campus and our programming.

- Between the two summits, nearly 50 people attended; some from the business community, others from other nonprofits or government agencies.

- The highlight of our summits is always the guest panel discussions. Our program participants – our “guests” get to tell attendees what brought them to ONEHeart and their experiences on campus. It’s a powerful hour with lots of tears! Some of these individuals have fled violent partners, or they enrolled at OneHeart after going through treatment for a substance use disorder. Their reasons for being there are all a little different, and their plans for moving on from OneHeart are all personalized to them. But one thing we hear many of them say is, “I can’t believe this place exists …” and they express deep, deep gratitude for our staff, the partnering agencies who continue to help them, and our supporters – donors – who help keep the place open.

- One of the panelists in the afternoon session, Justin, is a soon-to-be OneHeart graduate, and I’m pleased to report that he will be moving into a Habitat for Humanity home later this month! So … he leaves us in favor of home ownership, which is awesome; he has a really good job; he is a proud dad; and he just has a lot going for him. He’ll be missed on campus, but we’re also really excited for him.

- Oberlander says they are doing big things at ONEHeart and welcomes community support so we can have more success stories like Justin’s. Just go to our website, One Heart, and click the “donate” button on the top of the page, and you – too – can join the movement to move people out of poverty and into a better life.

