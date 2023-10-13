In the Kitchen with Eric Gardner - Tex-Mex Pork Chops

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Such an easy dish to prepare - go to the store, get the ingredients, and make it today!

First, in a tablespoon of oil, brown 4 boneless chops that have been seasoned with salt and pepper. This will take about 2 minutes per side.

Reduce heat and add a small jar of your favorite salsa, a can (4oz) of diced green chilies, drained, and a cah of black beans, drained and rinse. Also add a can of whole corn, drained and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne or 1/2 teaspoon, your choice.

Stir to make sure chops are coated. Cover and simmer 10 minutes.

Serve with sour cream, shredded cheese or sliced green onions, if desired.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dupree, SD man is sentenced to 16 years in prison for killing another man along a highway.
Dupree man sentenced to 16 years in prison for murder
Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary continues to preserve Dayton Hyde's dream of protecting horses...
35-year-old Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary continues founder’s legacy preserving dream and protecting horses
USD alerts campus community to sexual assault
Smoke from an attack in Gaza.
Rapid City business man worries about his family that are in the midst of the Middle East conflict
Sturgis Ambulance Service
Sturgis ambulance services take a stand against new VA rule

Latest News

Tori Robbins with Vitalant discusses current need for blood donations on Good Morning KOTA...
Vitalant needs blood donations as supply shrinks
$1.73 billion lottery jackpot: South Dakota’s payout options
Some serious money is waiting for a lucky lottery player.
Massive payout awaits a lucky lottery player - clipped version
Lots of protein and veggies for breakfast - all prepared in one skillet.
Cooking with Eric - Steak Tip Breakfast Hash