In the Kitchen with Eric Gardner - Tex-Mex Pork Chops

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Such an easy dish to prepare - go to the store, get the ingredients, and make it today!

First, in a tablespoon of oil, brown 4 boneless chops that have been seasoned with salt and pepper. This will take about 2 minutes per side.

Reduce heat and add a small jar of your favorite salsa, a can (4oz) of diced green chilies, drained, and a cah of black beans, drained and rinse. Also add a can of whole corn, drained and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne or 1/2 teaspoon, your choice.

Stir to make sure chops are coated. Cover and simmer 10 minutes.

Serve with sour cream, shredded cheese or sliced green onions, if desired.

