Goodbye to more DVDs? Best Buy plans to phase out sales of physical movies in the coming months

FILE - This photo shows a Best Buy location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. The...
FILE - This photo shows a Best Buy location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. The consumer electronics retailer plans to phase out its DVD and Blu-ray sales by early 2024 — with physical movies set to be sold in-stores and online as they are today through the holidays.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy is saying goodbye to movie-watching with physical discs.

The consumer electronics retailer plans to phase out its DVD and Blu-ray sales by early 2024 — with physical movies set to be sold in stores and online as they are today through the holidays, Best Buy confirmed to The Associated Press Friday. Video games will not be impacted.

“To state the obvious, the way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today than it was decades ago,” the company said in an emailed statement. “Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore, discover and enjoy.”

Best Buy isn’t the only company to start moving away from physical media in recent months. Last month, Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service, for example, officially came to a close as the company’s iconic red-and-white envelopes made their final trip.

Speculation about the fate of Best Buy’s physical movies began swirling around this week after several media outlets reported on the company’s plans.

Entertainment blog The Digital Bits was the first to share the news Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter. And according to Variety, which also cited industry sources, Best Buy made the initial decision to end DVD sales nine months ago.

Minnesota-based Best Buy earned $274 million, or $1.25 per share, during the second quarter of 2023. That topped Wall Street expectations, but was still below the $306 million the company earned in the same period last year.

Second-quarter sales fell 7.2% to $9.58 billion, slightly better than analyst estimates. Comparable sales — sales from physical stores open at least a year, and digital channels — fell 6.3%, dragged down by declines in computing and appliances. While appliance and electronic sales fell, the entertainment category increased by 9.1%.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dupree, SD man is sentenced to 16 years in prison for killing another man along a highway.
Dupree man sentenced to 16 years in prison for murder
Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary continues to preserve Dayton Hyde's dream of protecting horses...
35-year-old Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary continues founder’s legacy preserving dream and protecting horses
Smoke from an attack in Gaza.
Rapid City business man worries about his family that are in the midst of the Middle East conflict
USD alerts campus community to sexual assault
Sturgis Ambulance Service
Sturgis ambulance services take a stand against new VA rule

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the former House speaker, said he fears disarray could cost GOP the House....
McCarthy throws support to Jordan in speaker's race
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of former...
GOP quickly eyes Trump-backed hardliner Jim Jordan as House speaker but not all Republicans back him
A teacher was killed and others were wounded in a France school knife attack on Friday....
A teacher is dead and 2 people are wounded after a France stabbing attack that echoes 2020 killing
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking at the annual meeting of the Valdai...
North Korea delivered 1,000 containers of military equipment, munitions to Russia for Ukraine war, US says