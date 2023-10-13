Dog costumes and more among the 100 vendors at the Fall Marketplace

Just in time to go trick or treating with your pet
By Alena Neves
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s almost Halloween and if you are looking for some animal designs to complete your furry fluffy friend’s costume then plan on attending the Fall Marketplace Pop-Up.

Visit Janie Hartman, owner of H & H Designs, and her dog, Dak, this Saturday, Oct. 14 in the Rushmore Hall at the Monument. Hartman says the Fall Marketplace is fun and has several businesses that will participate, “There will be over 100 local small businesses including her pet accessory store.”

Hartman says to stop by her shop because they will be featuring some of her and her mother’s designs from dog collars to leashes, collars, and much more. “We will feature my Fall/Halloween creations. Dak will sport a Halloween costume as well, and we also make special orders, too,” Hartman and her mother make all the pet designs themselves and sew everything from scratch.

The Fall Festival will also have boutiques, crafts, bakeries, home decor, and Bounce Houses for the entire family to join in the fun. It’s free and open to the public. The first 100 people in the door will get a mystery scratch-off that will reveal $5-$100 to spend with a vendor of their choice. Grab your friends and head there this weekend.

