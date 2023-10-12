World War I-era ship found at the bottom of Lake Superior

A 100-year-old shipwreck was found 800 feet deep in the Lake Superior. (SOURCE: The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A 100-year-old shipwreck has been discovered in Lake Superior near Whitefish, Michigan.

The World War I-era steel bulk freighter Huronton went down in 1923.

The ship was empty at the time. It was sailing in heavy fog and smoke from forest fires when it collided with the loaded freighter Cetus, which was almost twice its size at 416 feet long.

The Cetus tore a hole in the Huronton, and the crew boarded the Cetus when it became clear the ship wouldn’t stay afloat.

The first mate even had time to untie the crew’s mascot, the bulldog, and carry it onto the Cetus.

It’s long been known that the Huronton sank, but the wreckage wasn’t found until August in waters 800 feet deep.

The wreck is only a few miles from the Edmund Fitzgerald, which sank in 1975 and was immortalized in song by Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis Ambulance Service
Sturgis ambulance services take a stand against new VA rule
South Dakota U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson speaks to a crowd of supporters in Sioux Falls after...
Dusty Johnson went from South Dakota Republican boy wonder to the U.S. House. Is he tough enough to be the next governor?
Two adults now charged in Mitchell baseball team rape case
Rapid City man named as deceased in Spearfish crash
Trina, Carly, and Allie Bearhead, an award-winning sister trio perform on Good Morning KOTA...
Award-winning ‘Bearhead Sisters’ perform in Rapid City

Latest News

Smoke from an attack in Gaza.
Rapid City business man worries about his family that are in the midst of the Middle East conflict
Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary continues to preserve Dayton Hyde's dream of protecting horses...
35-year-old Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary continues founder’s legacy preserving dream and protecting horses
The House of Representatives will hold a roll call vote in the coming days to decide who the...
South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson reacts to House Speaker nomination process
Rapid City Street Department prepares roads for storm
Rapid City Street Department preps roads for upcoming storm
Local family has deep ties to Israeli conflict
Rapid City Family has ties to Israeli conflict