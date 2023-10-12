South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson reacts to House Speaker nomination process

South Dakota’s lone representative Dusty Johnson says he supports Scalise for the nomination.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - House Republicans held a closed-door meeting Wednesday to decide who their nominee for Speaker of the House will be.

This process comes as a result of last week’s vote to vacate the position, ousting the former Speaker Kevin McCarthy from the position.

Majority Leader of the House Steve Scalise was nominated in that meeting after a lengthy discussion deciding if he or Ohio Representative Jim Jordan should be the new speaker.

South Dakota’s lone representative Dusty Johnson says he supports Scalise for the nomination but stressed how much he thinks this process put other issues on hold.

“America’s got real problems we clearly have a southern border in crisis, House Republicans were making progress on that front. We also are $33 trillion in debt and House Republicans were making progress on that front, passing appropriations bills that cut 20% and 30% of the waste. Things that we need to get done, unfortunately, all of that progress has come to a screeching halt,” said Johnson.

Now that the Republican nominee is selected, the House of Representatives will hold a roll call vote in the next few days to decide who will be the new Speaker of the House.

