Rapid City Family has ties to Israeli conflict

Local family is affected by Israeli conflict.
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As those conflicts in the Middle East continue to escalate another Rapid City family and their religious community feel the effects.

Steven Benn and his family have lived in Rapid City for years. As practicing Jews, he says they were distraught to hear about Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel and the I-D-F’s retaliatory bombings in Gaza.

That’s not only because of his faith, but because his son Aaron has been living in Israel for the past 14 years and is a tank commander in the Israeli Army.

“So on Saturday morning he was called up along with his unit,” said Benn. “And by Saturday night they were already loading the tanks on flatbeds to go to point south. And in fact by Sunday he found himself along with his unit somewhere along the Israeli Gazan border, where they remain.”

“We get regular communications with him up to a point. There are obviously things he can’t tell us like where he’s at. But once the hostilities become ratcheted up their phones are taken away. And at that point we will not have any communication with him.”

Benn went on to say how supportive the Rapid City community has been during this time and that the spirit of everyone in the community has been heartwarming to him and his family.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

