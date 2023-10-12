Rapid City business man worries about his family that are in the midst of the Middle East conflict

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For almost eight decades, tensions have frequently flared between Palestine and Israel after war and the latter state’s creation expelled more than 700,000 Palestinian Arabs in 1948.

The conflicts have been affecting more than just the people who live there.

“There is no safe place,” said Dream Design International President, Hani Shafai, who was born in Gaza and came to the U.S. more than 40 years ago.

After a recent attack led by the terrorist group Hamas on Israel’s border communities near the Gaza strip, at least 1,200 people have been killed. Back stateside, one Rapid City business man is feeling the stress of the war, and how it’s affecting his family in Gaza.

“It is stressful. You know we communicate by phone when there is communication, I try to do that at least twice a day, with different groups in the family. You could hear in the background most of the time, the sound of bombs,” Shafai continued.

Shafai and his brother were supposed to go visit their family in Gaza, but due to personal circumstances, Shafai couldn’t leave at the time, and postponed his trip. Now, after everything that has happened during the past week, he decided not to go. His brother on the other hand, is still in Gaza, and it could be a while until he can make his way back to the U.S.

“We’re in contact with our legislative congressional delegations to help get him out. I realize that it is really difficult to do so under the circumstances until secured passes coordinated among the parties involved,” said Shafai.

Shafai said while he was growing up in Gaza, the conflict was not as dire as it is today.

“It was a lot easier, of course I was a lot younger, so less issues, less exposure to the problems. Currently you know the situation is a lot worse. There is a lot more polarization, there’s a lot more friction, and a lot more blood shed,” continued Shafai.

Shafai stated that his biggest worry is for the innocent people involved, going on to say they don’t have anything to do with the violence.

“The biggest fear is the continuation of the cycle of violence, and the intensification of the weapons that are being utilized. The mass destruction and discriminate killing, it only creates suffering among the innocent people who really don’t have anything to do with the violence itself,” Shafai commented.

Shafai says this war may never be resolved, as he believes both sides of the conflict are stubborn and not willing to surrender.

“The violence is a symptom of conditions that exist, and those conditions have to change otherwise the violence will continue to exist. Living in fear is the worst thing any human could have,” added Shafai.

