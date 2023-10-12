Rainy and windy today. Rain may mix with snow.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see widespread rain today with snow in the higher elevations of the Black Hills and Big Horns. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the central and northern Black Hills and the Big Horns through 6am Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Wyoming Black Hills. As temperatures aloft cool, more snow will mix with the rain today and tonight. More than 4″ snow will fall in the advisory and warning areas, with up to a foot in the warning areas, including the northern hills.

For Rapid City, some snow will likely mix with the rain this evening, but the latest computer models take the main area of precipitation off to the east of the area by evening, so no major accumulations are expected at this time.

Gusty winds will develop today as low pressure deepens over the plains. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the plains east of the hills where winds will gust to over 40 mph at times later today.

Friday will be cold and windy with a lingering morning snow showers near the Hills.

The weekend will be dry but cool.

