Rain and snow showers become isolated tonight, but it remains windy

By David Stradling
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rain and snow showers are expected to break up and become more isolated overnight. It will remain windy with gusts ranging from 40 to 55 mph overnight. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.

A few rain and snow showers will linger Friday. Winds will weaken through the day, too. High temperatures by afternoon will be in the 40s for many, with some in the hills staying in the 30s.

Temperatures will stay cool over the weekend with 40s and 50s likely under partly cloudy skies.

Next week will be warmer with highs in the 60s on Monday and some spots reaching the 70s Tuesday. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s to low 60s for the second half of the week. A few showers are possible Wednesday.

